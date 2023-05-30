Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$485.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

THR stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

