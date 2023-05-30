Theta Fuel Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $255.81 million and $2.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00052109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,154,292,550 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

