Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TBLMY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

