Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.24% of Titan International worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,539. The company has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.31 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

