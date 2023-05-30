TNC Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $71,437.13 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $604.83 million and $71,437.13 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10326563 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $74,405.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

