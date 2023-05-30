Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
