TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $59.67

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $59.67, but opened at $58.27. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 153,765 shares changing hands.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

