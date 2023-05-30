Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Up 3.6 %

TRZBF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.