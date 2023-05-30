Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 239,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

