TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
TrueBlue Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:TBI opened at $17.06 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
