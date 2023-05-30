Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. William Blair lowered American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Public Education by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

Featured Stories

