Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

