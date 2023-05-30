Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $6,466,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.