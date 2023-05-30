Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of TRMK opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

