Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $62.98. 2,830,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,723,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $787,689. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

