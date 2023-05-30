U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

