UBS Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $610.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $109,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

