UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.15

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.15 and last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 7139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.