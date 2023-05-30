UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.88. UiPath shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 5,222,824 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

UiPath Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 18.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,946,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

