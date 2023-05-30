Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 13.4 %

ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.49.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

