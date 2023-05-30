uniQure (QURE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2023 – uniQure had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $42.00.

5/18/2023 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – uniQure had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

5/11/2023 – uniQure had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00.

5/10/2023 – uniQure had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $56.00.

uniQure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 460,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $914.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

