United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Purchases $22,190.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $22,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 31,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,064.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

