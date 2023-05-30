United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.96

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 6069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

