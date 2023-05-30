United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

