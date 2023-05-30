United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

