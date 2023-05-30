UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.43 on June 30th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON UPGS opened at GBX 126.95 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.22. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.38 million, a P/E ratio of 961.54 and a beta of 1.63.
In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,016.31). Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
