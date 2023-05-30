UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.43 on June 30th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance

LON UPGS opened at GBX 126.95 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.22. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.38 million, a P/E ratio of 961.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,016.31). Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

