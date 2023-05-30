Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.60. 3,737,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,068,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,577 shares of company stock worth $1,499,252. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Upstart by 21.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

