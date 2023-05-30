Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

