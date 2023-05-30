UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $478.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.46.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 26,039.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 61,193 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UWM by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UWM by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.