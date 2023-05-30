Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Value Line stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
