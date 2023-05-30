Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

About Value Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

