Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Chemed makes up approximately 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Chemed worth $53,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

Chemed stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.66 and a 200-day moving average of $521.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.