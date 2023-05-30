Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $55.94 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane comprises about 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Hamilton Lane worth $55,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,429,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,820,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

