Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 13,281 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $60,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. 48,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,001. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.