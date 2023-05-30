Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 236,217 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,217 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.15% of DoubleVerify worth $41,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after buying an additional 519,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,763 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

DV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 386,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,696. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.