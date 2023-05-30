Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 26,267 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Trading Up 0.1 %
STN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. 26,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $62.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.
