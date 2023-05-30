Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $208,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.76. 357,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $235.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $269.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.