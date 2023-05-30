Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 676,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,467,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

