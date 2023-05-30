Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Trimmed by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $196.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

