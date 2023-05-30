Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. 610,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

