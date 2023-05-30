Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

