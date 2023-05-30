Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

