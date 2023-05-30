Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in May

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,353. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

