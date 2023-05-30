Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,862.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 104,674 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 160,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

