Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Verastem Stock Up 125.5 %

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 86.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

