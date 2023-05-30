Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5,975.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,989 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 9,221,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,442,961. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

