Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.21 and last traded at C$15.22. Approximately 221,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,275,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.7261698 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

