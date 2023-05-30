ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,532 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ViewRay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,125,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

