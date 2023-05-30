Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $5,365,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,494 shares of company stock worth $22,101,441 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.