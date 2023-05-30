VirtualMeta Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,679.53 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $7.78 million and $29,679.53 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00344141 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,286.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

