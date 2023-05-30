Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 198,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,099. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

